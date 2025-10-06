Kamloops News

Kamloops area forecast calls for mild week of weather, mix of sun and cloud

Mix of sun, cloud forecast

Cindy White

The Kamloops area is expected to see a mild decline in temperatures by mid-week and a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gary Dickinson said southern B.C. will be under a ridge of high pressure to start the week, with sunny skies in the forecast for Monday.

He said nights are beginning to get a bit colder.

"We're just seeing the longer nights and cooler air lingering, so it is starting to get to these chillier nights," Dickinson said.

A daytime high of 20 C is expected on Monday, and conditions will remain clear into the evening as temperatures drop to an overnight low of 6 C.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday. A high of 16 C is anticipated to drop down to 7 C at night.

"It does look like there is a cold front that's going to move through towards the later part of Tuesday, into Tuesday night, so we could see some more clouds and slightly lower temperatures," Dickinson said.

"Going into the later part of the week, Thursday and Friday, we're seeing the high pressure continuing to build, and we can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures going above seasonal."

Overcast conditions will continue over Wednesday but are expected to clear by the evening. A daytime high of 15 C will drop to an overnight low of 5 C.

Thursday is expected to see sunny skies with a high of 19 C during the day. Temperatures will dip to a low of 7 C at night.

A mix of sun and cloud is predicted for Friday, with a high of 18 C and low of 8 C.

Environment Canada is currently forecasting cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of showers over the weekend, with highs around 13 C.