No mothers moved, but maternity care remains a top concern in Kamloops with no solution in site, RIH executive director says

The No. 1 issue at RIH

Photo: Contributed Royal Inland Hospital

No expectant mothers have had to travel outside of Kamloops to have their babies despite staffing issues with maternity care, according to a top administrator at Royal Inland Hospital.

“We are cobbling it together, but that is at a cost to our current physicians going above and beyond, and they're working extremely hard hours,” Gerry Desilets, RIH executive director for clinical operations said.

“iI is my biggest priority right now at the site, because we obviously cannot go without maternity care in a community our size.”

In July, Interior Health warned that a shortage of local doctors providing maternity care at RIH, meant some expectant families could be transported to other area hospitals to deliver their babies.

B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne said the shortage was expected to last to the end of August.

In early September, The Thompson Region Family Obstetrics clinic (TRFO) in RIH, which delivers the majority of babies born in Kamloops each month, began turning new patients away and announced it would close in six months, freeing up what physicians remain for on-call labour and delivery coverage at RIH.

“After this period, the future of family practice obstetrics at Royal Inland Hospital remains uncertain,” a letter from the clinic reads.

Desilets told Castanet Kamloops during Friday’s hospital district meeting that while the maternity staffing issue has persisted since July, no expecting mothers have had to be transferred to deliver their babies elsewhere.

Desilets told the Thompson Regional Hospital District board Friday that RIH has been speaking with TRFO physicians on how they can be supported.

“We’re collaborating with them to see what we can do and how we can support them. Obviously we cannot go without low-risk maternity services in our community,” Desilets said.

He told the board he would hare more news on that when he could.

Desilets told Castanet Kamloops after the meeting, he feels the issue at TRFO will take a long time to solve, and that plans for a solution aren’t fully formed yet.

“I think we need more engagement with our teams, and I think to come up with an idea [it] is a bit early. I'd like to have concrete things we can really share about what we're going to do and how or why it will be different,” Desilets said.

He said the staffing issue is not easy to fix as there are myriad specialist positions that need to be filled to help care for both a mother and her baby. Desilets said TFRO currently has two physicians, but could use three to six depending on the amount of hours worked.

He said RIH is also short on midwives and could use another three to four obstetricians.

“‘It’s very much a puzzle that you have to have all the pieces,” Desilets said.

Desilets said it’s difficult to recruit in the maternity space due to a multitude of factors, noting it’s not a popular area of expertise at the moment.

“What I’ve heard is maternity is a highly litigated area, they work long hours, it’s areas that, of course, babies are born 24 hours a day — there's a lot of work,” he said, adding that there’s struggles in this area of healthcare across the country.