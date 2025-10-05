Expect delays following rollover crash near Yellowhead Bridge
Flipped car cleared
UPDATE: Drive BC is now reporting the crash scene has been cleared.
Kamloops motorists should expect delays after a lone vehicle flipped upside down at the bottom of the overpass off-ramp from Highway 1to Highway 5 near the Yellowhead Bridge.
Drive BC warns drivers should expect delays eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway at Exit 374 while crews are on scene.
One motorist who was passing through the scene northbound told Castanet Kamloops the incident appeared to be a single-vehicle crash and it looked as though the driver was out of their vehicle and talking to a police officer on the scene.
⚠️#BCHwy1 - expect delays eastbound at exit 374 (#BCHwy5) due to a vehicle incident.— DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 4, 2025
Crews are on scene.#Kamloops https://t.co/MNovn5LekK pic.twitter.com/3hGNOcpzoD
More Kamloops News
- Fat shamed by WestJet?Alberta - 4:17 pm
- Avalanche work on Hwy. 1Revelstoke - 3:35 pm
- Flu has peaked in CanadaCanada - 3:31 pm
- Monster trucks to take overKelowna - 3:29 pm
- More outbreaks in regionThompson Okanagan - 3:18 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$434,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Missy Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate