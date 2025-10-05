Kamloops News

Expect delays following rollover crash near Yellowhead Bridge

Flipped car cleared

Photo: Leticia Ines A vehicle flipped on its top at the bottom of Exit 374 near the Yellowhead Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

UPDATE: Drive BC is now reporting the crash scene has been cleared.

Kamloops motorists should expect delays after a lone vehicle flipped upside down at the bottom of the overpass off-ramp from Highway 1to Highway 5 near the Yellowhead Bridge.

Drive BC warns drivers should expect delays eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway at Exit 374 while crews are on scene.

One motorist who was passing through the scene northbound told Castanet Kamloops the incident appeared to be a single-vehicle crash and it looked as though the driver was out of their vehicle and talking to a police officer on the scene.