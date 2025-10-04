Kamloops' Stewart wins shot put gold at World Para Athletics Championships
Stewart golden once again
Kamloops’ own Greg Stewart added another gold medal to his trophy shelf, earning top spot in F46 shot put at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi.
Stewart won his first world title in the event on Friday with a 16.68-metre throw, after claiming gold at the last two Paralympic Games.
The 39-year-old from Kamloops, who was born without the lower part of his left arm, had won silver at the last two world championships.
Stewart had to wait a day before competing for gold after several events scheduled for Thursday were delayed by rain.
“To come and compete at this level after the postponement was a big one for me, to show that you're as good as you want to be, if you want to be it," Stewart said. "I've finished second at two world championships now. This is my first one in gold. I've been wanting this one for a long time."
World record holder Joshua Cinnamo of the United States won silver with a throw of 16.08 metres, and Luka Bakovic of Croatia picked up bronze at 15.83 metres.
The F46 category of shot put is for athletes with moderately affected movement in one or both arms or the absence of limbs.
— with files from The Canadian Press
