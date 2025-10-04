Kamloops News

Last call for Brewloops 2025

One more Brewloops night

Photo: Michael Potestio BrewLoops 2025 featured numerous breweries, food vendors, musicians and the return of the ferris wheel.

Kamloops residents have one last chance to soak up the suds and take in the annual BrewLoops festivities Saturday night in at McArthur Island Park.

The annual, festival is taking place in the disc golf course Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, featuring dozens of beverage makers from craft breweries and cideries to distilleries, spirit vendors, wineries and even non-alcoholic producers, giving festival-goers more choice than ever before.

BrewLoops in 2025 marks the year the event fully embraces itself as a music festival. Seven original bands and seven DJs set the soundtrack this year, blending indie, rock, funk and the pulsing EDM beats that transform the venue into an open-air dance floor once the sun goes down.

This year’s event also features 10 food trucks from across the Interior, a night market and the return of the ever-popular ferris wheel, which is free to ride.

Saturday’s festivities begin at 4 p.m.

Get your tickets for BrewLoops 2025 on its website here.