Kamloops News

Corryn Brown's Kamloops Curling Club rink through to final at PointsBet Invitational

Brown earns bye to final

Photo: Curling Canada Team Brown celebrates a 10-6 win over Team Cameron during draw five at the PointsBet Invitational in Calgary, Alta. The win guarantees Team Brown a place in the women's finals of the 2025 PointsBet Invitational.

Corryn Brown’s Kamloops Curling Club rink remained perfect on Friday, finishing atop the standings against elite competition and earning a berth in the final of the 2025 PointsBet Invitational in Calgary.

Team Brown defeated Kate Cameron’s Manitoba rink 10-6 on Friday.

The win guarantees Team Brown a spot in the final on Sunday.

“I just think it’s a really great step in the right direction for us,” Brown said after the win. “Obviously, it wasn’t the start of the season that we wanted, but I think we really proved it here that we can contend with the best.”

Cameron's rink from St. Adolphe, Man., made a game of it with two points in the eighth and a steal of one in the ninth to cut Brown's lead to 7-6. But Brown made the most of the hammer in the final end to put the game away.

The PointsBet Invitational features all of the teams that have so far qualified to compete at next month’s Montana’s Canadian Curling Trials, where a berth to next year’s Olympic Winter Games in Italy will be on the line.

Brown said she's excited for the opportunity on Sunday.

“I think we kind of put ourselves in position A, and we’re really using this as a test event for us, so we’re really happy with how we’ve done, and hopefully you can continue that into November,” she said.

Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., was second in Pool B at 2-1 after an 11-4 win, while Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes moved into second place in Pool A at 2-1 with a 10-3 win over Edmonton's Myla Plett (1-3).

Ottawa's Rachel Homan, who beat Plett 12-4 late Friday, leads the pool at 3-0.

In men's action, Winnipeg's Mike McEwen downed Saskatoon's Rylan Kleiter 7-2. McEwen led the men's Pool B at 3-0 while Kleiter fell to 0-3.

John Epping's Toronto-based squad defeated Cal MacIsaac of Truro, N.S., 8-5 on Friday night to improve to 3-0 atop Pool A in men's action, while MacIsaac slipped to 0-3. Brad Jacobs of Calgary improved to 2-1 in Pool A with an 8-5 win over Brad Gushue of St. John's, Nfld., who slipped to 1-2.

Jordon McDonald of Winnipeg, Man., beat Matt Dunstone 10-5 to pull into a second-place tie in Pool B with identical 2-1 records.

The final round-robin draws are scheduled for Saturday.

The men's and women's competitions at the PointsBet Invitational are divided into two pools of five teams. The top team in each pool meets in Sunday's championship games of the tournament that offers a prize purse of $300,000.

— with a file from Curling Canada