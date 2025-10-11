City of Kamloops invites local non-profits to apply for grant funding
Grants open for non-profits
Non-profit organizations and societies are invited to apply for the next round of Social and Community Development Grants through the City of Kamloops.
In a news release, the city said applications are now open, scheduled to close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Organizations can apply for funding up to $30,000, which can go towards operational costs, special projects, capital expenditures or one-year seed money for an initiative.
Projects must address priorities identified in the Kamloops Social Plan or an area of focus set out in council’s strategic plan.
Applicants must demonstrate how their projects enhance community wellbeing and address social and community issues and concerns.
For more information about the grants or to apply, visit the City of Kamloops website.
The award recipients will be named in January.
