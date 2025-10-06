Kamloops News

Arrested for breach while awaiting sentencing for criminal harassment

Not allowed on dating apps

Photo: KTW file FILE - Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre

A Kamloops man has been ordered to stay off dating apps and social media after he was arrested for breach while awaiting sentencing for criminal harassment.

Cameron Holland, 29, pleaded guilty on Sept. 16 to one count of criminal harassment. Court heard he inundated a woman he’d briefly dated with text messages from 11 different numbers, keeping it up even after police warned him to stop.

Sentencing was put off so that Holland could undergo a pre-sentence report. Then he was arrested again on Sept. 29 after allegedly messaging the same woman, despite being bound by a court order to leave her alone.

Holland was released on bail on Wednesday after agreeing to pay a $5,000 deposit. He also had to forfeit the $1,100 deposit he paid to get out when he was granted bail in July.

Defence lawyer John Gustafson said the brief time at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre made an impact on Holland, who has no criminal record and is self-employed as a chartered accountant.

“Two nights in custody have caused Mr. Holland to be afraid of returning to the institution,” he said. "It sounds like it’s been a significant experience for him.”

Holland agreed emphatically.

“I don’t want to do this ever again,” he said.

Gustafson said Holland’s offending is driven by his obsessive compulsive disorder.

While on bail, Holland will be prohibited from using any dating apps or social media, as well as posting anything about the complainant online.

Holland is facing an additional allegation of breaching a release order stemming from his Sept. 29 arrest. He is due back in court on both charges on Oct. 27.