Interior Health won't ask hospital board to pony up after latest round of cost overruns at RIH

Hospital over budget again

Photo: KTW file FILE - Royal Inland Hospital

The second phase of work on the Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Tower at Royal Inland Hospital has gone over budget again, but taxpayers in the Thompson Regional Hospital District are not being asked to foot the bill this time.

According to data from B.C.'s Ministry of Finance, the project’s anticipated total cost has increased from $457 million to $490 million. The revised price tag for Phase 2 work is $148 million.

According to Dan Groughnour, Interior Health's corporate director of business operations, the Thompson Regional Hospital District will not be asked to help foot the cost overruns.

“The budget has required an additional increase of $33 million. The increase is 100 per cent funded by the Ministry of Health,” he said Friday to the hospital district board.

Groughnour said the overruns are being driven by increases in material and labor costs, unforeseen extensions to the work schedule, temporary labour shortages, unanticipated impacts on the project sequencing and challenges within the existing building infrastructure.

“When you're working with old buildings, you can sometimes come across things unanticipated, so need a little bit of redesign in the plan,” Groughnour said.

Gerry Desilets, executive director for clinical operations at RIH, told the board the cost overruns set the Phase 2 renovations back about three months.

Groughnour said these are expected to be the final cost increases on this phase of the project.

“I can say that, with the budget increase, as part of agreeing to the increase, we have locked price in there, so that should be it as far as any further increases on Phase 2 of the tower project,” Groughnour said.

Groughnour’s predecessor, Todd Mastel, told Castanet last December there were no expected additional cost overruns following the first increase.

$73 million in added costs

The project went over budget a first time due to a lack of labour availability, supply chain delays and inflation, according to Interior Health, which, in 2024, requested the hospital district shoulder $16 million (40 per cent) of $40 million in added costs. The board rejected that request, and the province covered the remainder.

Hospital board chair Mike O’Reilly told Castanet Kamloops ahead of Friday’s meeting that the TRHD’s response would have been the same as last time if it had been asked to help foot the bill again.

“I think our board was very clear on the last cost overrun, that we shouldn't be on the hook for any cost overruns,” O’Reilly said.

“We commit to an initial amount, we have no control over the management or the decisions or project control, so the money that we put forward is what our board puts forward and I don't expect our board to have any different position than we did before.”

The Phil and Jeannie Gaglardi Tower opened in 2022 and, before overruns, was previously pegged at a cost of $417 million. The project has now gone approximately $73 million over budget.

The TRHD has so far funded $172 million of the total project cost.

Finished by 2027

A new space for surgeries, a renovated morgue and the second phase of emergency room renovations have all been complete since December.

What’s left to finish on Phase 2 will be done between this fall and April 2027, according to IH.

A second phase of emergency room renovations to the medical imaging and vascular departments are pegged for completion this fall, followed by the finishing touches to the public concourse in spring 2026.

Phase 3 of the ER renovation completing the acute treatment zone is slated to be done next summer.

The second phase of the morgue renovation, adding a second autopsy suit, storage, offices and a staff change room is to be done fall 2026. Phase four of the ER renovation, completing the trauma and resuscitation zone is pegged to be done April 2027.

Phase 4 of the ER was previously slated to be done in the fall of 2026.