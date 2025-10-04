Kamloops News

City of Kamloops says 10-year Overlanders Bridge maintenance staves off large, expensive projects

Bridge work 'preventative'

While this summer’s Overlanders Bridge construction resulted in traffic delays and frustrated drivers, the City of Kamloops says such maintenance work helps prevent larger, more expensive projects down the road.

The $2.2-million project started in mid-July, and involved removing and replacing concrete and asphalt at bridge joint locations. A new coating was applied to the multi-use path on the east side of the span.

All four lanes of traffic are expected to reopen on Saturday, with a final five days of work set aside for construction taking place an off-ramp to the south of the span.

Matt Kachel, City of Kamloops infrastructure delivery divisional manager, said the purpose of the project was to preserve the lifespan of the Overlanders Bridge, replacing the expansion joints and eliminating a few of them to avoid damage from weight and weather.

He said the maintenance work is scheduled in decade-long intervals, which helps to avoid a bigger project.

“We've had multiple engineering assessments done by a bridge specialist that looked at this, and how to get the Overlanders Bridge to meet a 100-year lifespan,” Kachel said.

“This is preventative maintenance in a 10-year cycle so that we don't get drawn into a bigger project like 2015, and start having to get into deck repairs where it's much more significant, it's much longer.”

Kachel said a project of that nature might take up an entire eight-month construction season, or even span multiple years.

The 2015 project was six months long, and included deck repair and resurfacing at a price tag of about $10.3 million. The overall project budget for this year’s maintenance work was $2.2 million.

Kachel said maintenance in 10-year intervals is also necessary for upkeep on the 65-year-old bridge.

“It never anticipated having vehicles that were this heavy, and this many of them. So just like tires on the car, these joints are subject to wear and tear. More vehicles, heavier — it reduces the service life of the joint,” he said.

Why not repave?

Kachel said he’s fielded some questions about why the city hasn’t repaved the bridge this time around. He said if the asphalt were to be removed, it would also mean replacing the waterproofing membrane — which is necessary to protect the steel structure of the bridge.

“There’s nothing wrong with the rest of the membrane,” Kachel said.

“Doing it that way would have just been more about aesthetics than anything — and we would be removing infrastructure with life left in it still.”

In 10 years’ time, the bridge membrane could be up for renewal, — which will involve work on joints and the deck space in-between.

But in the short term, drivers can expect the bridge to soon get back to normal, with the project running ahead of schedule and under budget.