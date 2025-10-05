Kamloops News

Apologetic thief sentenced to six months for string of brazen offences

Brazen burglar sent to jail

Photo: The Canadian Press A Kamloops thief has been handed a six-month sentence.

A thief who was in a “drug-induced stupor” when he burgled a North Kamloops home while its residents slept has been ordered to spend more than six months in prison.

Jeremy Cole Dollman, 26, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday after pleading guilty to two counts of theft under $5,000 and one of break and enter.

Police were called to a home in the 800-block of Sherbrooke Avenue at little after 8 a.m. on July 18, 2024, after a woman woke up to find a number of items missing from her kitchen — a laptop, a purse and a cooler.

“As she looked around the residence, she also noticed the bolt lock attached to her rear gate had been broken and her back entrance basement door was unlocked,” Crown prosecutor Jaewon Shin said in court.

Police watched footage from the woman’s doorbell camera that showed a man leaving the home at 8 a.m. — eight minutes before she called 911.

Shin said Mounties recognized the man in the video as Dollman, and he was spotted later that morning ditching the stolen cooler in an alleyway off Tranquille Road.

The two thefts to which Dollman pleaded guilty were equally brazen.

On July 23, 2024, he was caught on video using a power grinder to cut a lock and steal an e-bike from outside a North Kamloops salon while its owner was inside getting a haircut.

When police found the e-bike being used by someone else a few days later, they said they bought it from Dollman for $500.

A few weeks later, on Aug. 7, 2024, Dollman and an unnamed accomplice walked into the Best Buy at Aberdeen Mall, cut security cables on two Apple MacBook laptops and walked out with them.

Court heard the laptops, worth about $2,700 apiece, were never recovered.

‘Not thinking clear'

Defence lawyer Jeff Maxwell said Dollman was not in a good place last summer.

“Effectively, these offences were happening because he was in a drug-induced stupor,” he said.

Maxwell said Dollman has been targeted for attack in recent months — once in Kamloops and multiple times while behind bars.

“He was attacked in Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Center a number of times, including a three-on-one attack where he received quite a bad concussion and just about got knifed,” he said.

Maxwell said Dollman is being targeted by someone he testified against in an unrelated matter.

Dollman was apologetic in court and said he knew the woman whose house he broke into.

“Jail’s been quite a rough experience for me, as well as a learning lesson,” he said.

“I went into her house. I should have never entered the house to begin with. … I was homeless, stressed and not thinking clear.”

After some discussion, Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford went along with a joint submission for a 186-day jail sentence, to be followed by one year of probation.

Once he was given credit for time served, Dollman had about a week left in jail as of Thursday.