Total Restoration, Castanet partner for Gobble and Give food drive
Food drive for Thanksgiving
Total Restoration and Castanet are partnering for Gobble and Give, a Thanksgiving food drive in support of the Kamloops Food Bank.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, volunteers will drive around the city to pick up bagged or boxed donations at predetermined times. Donors are asked to leave their contribution at the end of their driveway or on a doorstep.
“We would like to support the community,” said Grecia Salazar, marketing coordinator at Total Restoration. "It is about helping the food bank so they can support the community.”
Pasta, rice, canned fruit, soup, baby food and diapers are among the most-needed items.
For more information or to register, click here.
