Canada Soccer national champions will be crowned on McArthur Island
Nationals set to kick off
McArthur Island will be a busy place over the Thanksgiving long weekend as Canada Soccer crowns new national champions.
The 2025 National Championships U-17 Cup will get underway Wednesday and run through Monday, Oct. 13.
The six-day tournament will feature boys’ and girls’ club teams from across Canada.
“It’s always exciting to showcase our beautiful sports facilities and fields,” said Jeff Topham, the city’s Tournament Capital and events co-ordinator.
Canada Soccer’s national championships are held each October in three host cities, showcasing some of the country’s best young soccer players.
Kamloops previously hosted Canada Soccer’s national championships in 2013 when the tournament was classified as the U-16 Cup.
For more information about the event, click here.
