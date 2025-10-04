Kamloops News

City of Kamloops says all four Overlanders Bridge lanes will reopen Saturday

All four bridge lanes to open

Photo: Kristen Holliday Workers are putting the finishing touches on the southbound lanes of the Overlanders Bridge, which are expected to reopen to traffic in the coming days.

UPDATE: 5:03 p.m.

The City of Kamloops says all four lanes on the Overlanders Bridge will be reopened on Saturday.

A maintenance project has resulted in lane closures on the span since mid-July.

In a social media post, the city said the bridge will fully re-open on Saturday, before a final lane closure takes place to wrap up the project from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15.

During this stretch, the Mission Flats and Summit Drive off-ramp will be closed for repairs, with detours in place. Three bridge lanes will remain open.

"Crews will work 24/7, including Thanksgiving, to wrap up the final phase," the city said.

Line painting work will follow.

ORIGINAL: 1:42 p.m.

The City of Kamloops says the $2.2-million Overlanders Bridge maintenance project is running ahead of schedule and under budget, with all lanes set to be open in the coming days.

The project started in mid-July and was expected to run through the end of October.

“Everything went really, really well on our planning and phasing,” said Matt Kachel, City of Kamloops infrastructure delivery divisional manager.

“I think a lot of that can be attributed to us bringing in our contractor early and working through the final design details and the traffic control plans and everything that came with it, so we had a reliable schedule that everybody could count on.”

While the bridge deck work is wrapping up, drivers can expect a few more days of construction — and another detour — as crews complete the project by working on the southbound off-ramp towards Mission Flats.

“Unfortunately, there’s only one lane there, so we’re going to have to close that and detour it. The good news about that is we don’t have concrete work and we don’t have membrane work there, so we’re able to do that night work that everyone was asking for,” Kachel said.

The Overlanders Bridge project has resulted in traffic backups and frustrated drivers throughout the summer, and the city has been asked whether night work could have sped up the process as crews worked on the initial phases of the project.

The City of Kamloops has said overnight or 24-hour work wouldn’t have been efficient or effective due to the type of work required on the bridge deck — but the off-ramp is a different story.

Kachel said crews from River Valley Construction Services will be running 24-hour shifts on the final phase of the project, which will shrink a 10-day time frame to five days.

“We're within our budget, we're ahead of schedule and the quality of the work is top notch,” he said. “We haven't had to go back and do any rework, which is really good.”

The rehabilitation project involved maintenance at certain bridge joints. Crews also applied a sand-textured epoxy coating to the multi-use path on the east side of the bridge to improve safety and durability.