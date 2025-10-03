Kamloops News
Kamloops firefighters make quick work of small fire off Columbia Street West
Small fire off Columbia St.
Photo: Michael Potestio
Firefighters clean up their gear along Columbia Street West on Friday after dousing a small grass fire.
Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were able to douse a small grass fire on Friday afternoon before it could spread to nearby homes on Columbia Street.
Crews were called to the 700-block of Columbia Street West at about 12:15 p.m. for a report of a landscape fire.
Firefighters arrived to find a blaze measuring about 20 feet by 20 feet, and they made quick work of it.
One lane of traffic headed up the hill was closed at about 12:45 p.m. while crews cleaned up their gear.
There is no word on the cause of the fire.
