Kamloops RCMP arrest suspect after stolen truck crashes following high-speed pursuit

Pickup crashes after chase

A Kamloops woman was arrested after running away from a stolen white pickup truck that crashed at the intersection of Halston Avenue and Highway 5 on Thursday following a police chase.

Police said they spotted the stolen F350 truck at about 3 p.m.

“Police were able to identify the driver and eventually deployed a successful spike belt on Highway 5 in an to effort to safely bring the vehicle to a stop,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said.

“Unfortunately, the vehicle continued to be driven dangerously. A decision was made to not pursue the vehicle for public safety.”

The truck eventually collided with another vehicle near Highway 5 and Halston Avenue, striking a power pole before coming to a rest.

“The driver and a woman fled from the scene,” said RCMP Sgt. Jason Pole.

“A short distance later the woman was arrested. The vehicle has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation and there were no injuries as a result of this incident.”

An eyewitness to the crash told Castanet Kamloops they were stopped at the light facing south when they heard a screeching noise coming from behind them.

“It was this white truck — one of their tires was flat — going probably 90 to 100 kilometres per hour. They come up to the lights, they go past it while it’s red and they slam into another truck,” Venus MacDonald said.

MacDonald said a man and woman could be seen fleeing the vehicle, with the woman entering a nearby gas station.

“It was pretty bad,” MacDonald said, adding the RCMP were on scene immediately as the were chasing the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.