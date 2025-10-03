Kamloops News

Striking government workers march in downtown Kamloops as BCGEU ramps up job action

Picketing on Victoria Street

Photo: Tim Petruk More than 100 striking workers marched down Victoria Street on Friday morning. Members of the B.C. General Employees' Union were joined by striking Canada Post workers.

About 100 striking public service workers marched down Victoria Street on Friday morning, joined by striking Canada Post workers.

The B.C. General Employees’ Union escalated its job action on Friday to include 20 more provincial liquor and cannabis stores, as well as front-line staff at several ministry offices.

Walking down Victoria Street shortly before 11 a.m., the workers were chanting and holding signs reading slogans like “Top-heavy management” and “Does the NDP hate labour?” About a dozen striking Canada Post employees could be seen among the crowd.

According to the BCGEU, more than 17,000 public service workers are now taking job action across the province — half the 34,000 workers represented by the union.

Union president Paul Finch said in a statement that every day the government delays, pressure on public services will grow, and it will continue to step up its job action until the government comes back to bargaining table with a fair wage offer.

Finch has said his members will be outside the legislature on Monday just as the fall session begins and the union enters its sixth week of job action.

Talks on Monday broke down not long after they started, with the union saying the new provincial offer had few meaningful changes, while the government said it is trying to balance a fair deal with B.C.'s constrained fiscal situation.

Canada Post, meanwhile, tabled new contract offers to striking postal workers on Friday with many of the same terms as its "final offers" in May, but without a signing bonus.

— with files from the Canadian Press