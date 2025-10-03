Kamloops News

Kamloops minister meetings at UBCM ranged from advocacy on child care to policing

Photo: Kristen Holliday Local government representatives are in Victoria for the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26.

A Kamloops councillor says the provincial government needs to adjust its priorities to ensure child care spaces are adequately funded and sector workers properly paid.

Coun. Dale Bass led a meeting with Lisa Beare, minister of education and childcare, during the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention last week in Victoria — one of about a dozen meetings on the docket for Kamloops council members and staff.

Earlier this year, the province turned down funding two child care projects in Kamloops, saying the grant program was oversubscribed.

One of these projects was the Parkview Child Care Centre, proposed under the Build Kamloops program. The other project, a proposed daycare expansion, would have seen spots open up in Sagebrush to help healthcare workers’ families.

Bass said she asked Beare to reconsider, and was told there were so many grant applications only a fifth of the projects could be funded.

“I said, ‘Well, that tells you how big the crisis is here if you had that many, so find the money,’” Bass said.

“We are talking about a female-dominated industry that's being underpaid. But, more importantly, we are talking about the future of our children — and our children are the future.”

Bass said she didn’t feel she got a commitment on her ask — but the minister heard it nonetheless.

The province said in September it is forecasting an unprecedented deficit of $11.6 billion — an announcement that cast a shadow over the local government convention which often has municipalities advocating for more resources and funding from provincial ministers.

Bass, who also advocated for an improved pay structure for child care workers, said for her, it’s a matter of prioritization. She noted the province spending hundreds of millions to host the FIFA World Cup matches next year.

“How many child care seats would that have created? How many affordable housing units would that have paid for?” Bass said, adding the average person who’s struggling to pay child care costs couldn’t afford a ticket to these games.

Other minister meetings ranged from discussions on policing and housing to emergency management.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter led a meeting with Nina Krieger, minister of public safety and solicitor general, to discuss giving municipalities “a louder voice” when it comes to negotiating policing contracts.

Neustaeter noted 18 per cent of the City of Kamloops’ annual budget goes to policing.

“We don't have any input in the contracts or the equipment upgrades or these kinds of things,” she said. “As the body that's footing the bill, we lack the input to be able to say, not only can we not afford that, but let's talk about what is and is not necessary and how we can build up strength in other areas of policing.”

She said the Kamloops delegation raised the need for the province to finalize changes to the Police Act — the final piece in the city’s plan to give its Community Services Officers Peace Officer status.

“It opened up the door for us to talk about filling some of those capacity gaps for the RCMP through a CSO program and the collaborative work that's already happening there, and then ask for timelines and specifics around the second part of those changes,” she said.

Meanwhile, Coun. Nancy Bepple led a meeting with the housing ministry, asking them to consider freeing up more provincial land in Kamloops for housing projects, similar to what is being undertaken at the Columbia Precinct lands downtown.

In a meeting with Kelly Greene, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, Bepple said the Kamloops delegation revisited a plan to have a dedicated emergency support services hub in city limits.

Kamloops councillors also brought forward the long-standing need for a local community court and a new Aberdeen school to the ministries in charge.