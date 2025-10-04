Kamloops News

Economic, social impact study finds BCLC has added $2.52B to Kamloops economy

Photo: KTW file The BCLC building on Seymour Street in downtown Kamloops. The Crown corporation has been headquartered in Kamloops since 1985.

A new study estimates the B.C. Lottery Corporation’s head office in Kamloops has contributed $2.52 billion to the local economy in the four decades it's been in operation.

The economic and social impact study was conducted by Thompson Rivers University economist Peter Tsigaris on behalf of BCLC, using data from the 2024-25 fiscal year and 40 years of prior operations.

Of the $2.52 billion in estimated spinoff since 1985, when the Crown corporation set up shop in Kamloops, about $1.8 billion is said to have come from direct contributions — including $1.23 billion in salaries and benefits, $360 million in goods and services and $130 million in Community Gaming Grants to local non-profits.

It estimates the annual economic impact of BCLC’s head-office over 2024-25 to be $96.7 million — that’s up from $72.6 million five years earlier.

Of that, $69 million came from direct contributions to the economy, including $43.8 million in salaries and benefits, $19 million on goods and services and $2.9 million in Community Gaming Grants.

The study also estimates that for every two full-time jobs at BCLC’s office, another 1.3 full-time jobs are created in Kamloops and 2.6 are created across the province.

The head office in Kamloops employed 581 people in 2024-25.

The report states BCLC’s head office was one of the top 10 employers in Kamloops in 2025, and one of the top 25 in B.C.

“As a social purpose company, BCLC strives to put human connection at the heart of what we do, to help players, partners and communities thrive and grow,” said BCLC president and CEO Pat Davis in a news release.

“This updated study proves that how we show up in the community matters — to families, non-profits, to the arts and to our staff. We’re part of a team here, and proud to call Kamloops our home.”

Kamloops deputy mayor for September Kelly Hall said BCLC has helped to shape the Kamloops community for years.

“From job creation and local investment to community partnerships and social responsibility,” Hall said.

The study also found over a third of employees from BCLC’s head office volunteer for community initiatives and contribute an average of about 170 hours every year per volunteer. That’s up from 51.2 hours five years ago.

BCLC said 70 per cent of BCLC’s employees also donate to charity.

“BCLC is a strong partner in our community and contributes to the well-being and lifeblood of Kamloops,” said Kamloops Food Bank president and CEO Bernadette Siracky.

“We’re here to help people access food when they need it the most, and BCLC has been there on the ground to help us achieve that.”

BCLC had plans to build a new $50-million headquarters in Kamloops, but they were shelved in 2019 due to skyrocketing costs.

The full economic impact study can be read here.