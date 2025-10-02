Kamloops News

Kamloops RCMP say suspect in severe beating now in custody, as investigation turns to whereabouts of backpack

Photo: Tim Petruk Kamloops RCMP are in the 700-block of Notre Dame Drive investigating what they say was a serious assault early Saturday morning.

Kamloops Mounties have arrested a suspect in connection with a severe beating last weekend that has a man in hospital facing life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were called to the 700-block of Notre Dame Drive just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, for a report of an injured person. Officers discovered a 39-year-old Kamloops man who had suffered serious injury from what is believed to have been an assault. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

A suspect is in custody, and police are trying to locate a missing backpack connected to the case. Investigators believe it was likely discarded between the Merit Place shelter on Notre Dame Drive and the 200-block of Tranquille Road, possibly in a wooded area or on a shoreline.

The Kamloops RCMP detachment’s serious crimes unit is conducting the investigation given the severity of the victim's injuries. According to shelter employees, the man was beaten beyond recognition.

“This incident was a senseless attack,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dave Marshall.

“The victim is known to be a kind and generous person who is described as helpful to other residents at the Merit Place shelter. “

Marshall said the suspect is in custody and no further details will be provided by police.

Anyone who observed or picked up the backpack shown in the photo is asked to contact Mounties at 250-828-3000.