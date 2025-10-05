Kamloops News

Next phase of work to get underway at historic Kamloops church damaged in 2024 fire

Restoration work at church

Photo: Castanet St. Andrew's on the Square is Kamloops' oldest public building, constructed in 1887.

Contractors will soon start restoration work at St. Andrew's on the Square, fixing and upgrading the historic church after it was damaged in a fire last year.

The City of Kamloops said work will take place Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between October and February.

“The restoration project will include a wide range of improvements designed to preserve the building’s heritage character while ensuring it is safe, functional and welcoming for all members of the community,” the city said in a news release.

The work includes replacing the damaged siding and roof, upgrading electrical systems, installing a new HVAC system, upgrading the kitchen, and restoring heritage-style flooring, mouldings and trim.

The city said the Kamloops Heritage Engagement Group and the Kamloops Heritage Society have weighed in on the upgrades, seeking a balance between respecting the building’s heritage and adapting it with more modern amenities to meet community needs.

St. Andrew's, the oldest public building in Kamloops, was built in 1887.

The church was damaged in a fire in May of 2024. While most of the fire damage was limited to the exterior and attic, the interior sustained significant water and smoke damage.

The cost of church repairs and improvements will exceed $1 million, the bulk of which will be covered by insurance.