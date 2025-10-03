Kamloops News

Pandemic a factor in declining literacy rates at Kamloops schools, across B.C.

Literacy rates are dropping

Photo: Castanet

The COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in declining literacy proficiency in elementary schools over the last five years, according to Kamloops-Thompson school district officials.

Grade 4 and 7 literacy outcomes in SD73 were higher than the provincial average over the last three years, while Grade 10 outcomes were lower, according to a report that went to the board of education last month.

Grade 4 students that were meeting or exceeding literacy expectations dropped from 83 per cent in 2020-21 to 64 per cent in 2024-25, while Grade 7 students dropped from 79 per cent to 70 over the same time period. Grade 10 students consistently remained around 68 per cent, coming in under the provincial average.

Trustee Kathleen Karpuk noted the drop in literacy rates in grades 4 and 7 was being seen across the province, and questioned if it was due to a “carryover” effect from a lack of support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s little difficult to say that this maybe is just a COVID situation, I think COVID definitely has played a role in terms of the early intervention that some of our students didn’t have access to,” said assistant superintendent of early learning and elementary Grant Reilly.

“I’ll be very curious about what this year’s numbers look like and if we see this year’s numbers at that same level, then I think there’s more to the story.”

Indigenous students across all grades performed better in literacy than their provincial peers, but were still below their non-Indigenous peers in SD73. Literacy outcomes for Indigenous students in grades 4 and 7 have been trending down the last five years.

“That trend also exists provincially, so we're still above provincial peers but we do recognize and we are concerned about that trend and looking for ways to combat that,” Reilly said.

He said Indigenous students in grades 1 to 3 were the “greatest reading improvement cohort” in the district last year.

Outcomes for diverse learners in SD73 were also below the provincial average.

Reilly said SD73 would continue to use student assessment data to guide learning, provide professional learning for teachers to use intervention strategies for students most in need, embed Indigenous ways of learning in literacy lessons and prioritize resources and professional development for schools most in need.

High transition rates

Numeracy outcomes for students in grades 4 and 7 in SD73 was similarly above the provincial average, while grade 10 outcomes were below. Indigenous students in all grades outperformed their provincial peers over the last three years, but were below their non-Indigenous peers in SD73.

Reilly said outcomes for diverse learners in all grades were lower than the provincial average, but diverse learners in grade 4 showed steady improvement over the last four years.

Overall, numeracy rates for students in grade 4 and 7 have declined both in SD73 and across the province over the last five years, while growing slightly in Grade 10.

Meanwhile, transitions rates from grade 10 to 11 have steadily improved to 97 per cent and 93 per cent for Indigenous students, and transition rates from grade 11 to 12 have increased to 94 per cent overall and 89 per cent for Indigenous students.

Board chair Heather Grieve noted transition rates have increased despite the decreases being seen in literacy and numeracy.

“If students are transitioning with less sort of abilities in terms of literacy and numeracy, I don’t know if that’s something that we should be celebrating or something that we should be keeping an eye on,” she said.

Assistant superintendent of secondary education Rick Kienlein said students can vary in proficiency in academic areas while still meeting the requirements to transition.

“They look at the first two graduation years in terms of meeting the requirements of the courses to move forward, now within that you can be very proficient in some of those courses or you can be less proficient in some of those,” Kienlein said.

Reilly also noted some areas have seen rates increase.

SD73 closing gaps

Grieve questioned how the district would address gaps in the rates of diverse leaners and children and youth in care, whose rates in almost all areas were below their peers both provincially and in SD73.

Kienlein said an initiative was started last year to connect with those learners, which he said has lead to positive trends in school completion and a sense of belonging.

Reilly added that the district is becoming more sophisticated with intervention strategies and efficient in allocating resources to help diminish these gaps.

According to the report, SD73’s five-year completion exceeds provincial averages and has been rising while closing the gap between Indigenous and diverse leaners.

The rate of students transitioning to post secondary immediately after graduating remained consistent over the last five years, around 46 per cent, while the rate of students transitioning within three years declined from 63 per cent to 46 per cent — in line with the provincial trend.

Post-secondary transition rates provincially were higher than SD73’s in all areas, which the report states underscores “the opportunity for system-level improvement.”