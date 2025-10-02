Kamloops News

'The chaos must end'; O'Reilly announces run for Kamloops mayor

O'Reilly running for mayor

Kamloops Coun. Mike O’Reilly is running for mayor.

O’Reilly, backed by former mayors Ken Christian and Terry Lake, stood on the steps of city hall on Thursday to announce his intention to run in the 2026 election.

Surrounded by his family and a few dozen supporters, O’Reilly said he has dedicated his career to putting Kamloops first — and he would take the same focus to the mayor’s office.

“Kamloops first is about local pride. It's about community values, people and priorities at the forefront. It means I'll put people before politics, community before division, and solutions before excuses,” he said.

“Kamloops first is about unity, a sense that everyone belongs and can contribute. It means listening to residents, investing in our neighbourhoods and building a city where everyone can thrive.”

The second-term city councillor said he will focus on addressing street disorder and homelessness, improving transportation network efficiency and neighbourhood connectivity, investing in recreation facilities and sports event hosting, and providing sustainable taxes through economic growth.

O’Reilly addressed the present “chaos” at city hall, referencing the term of Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson since the 2022 election. The councillor promised stability, collaboration and a restored pride in Kamloops if elected to succeed Hamer-Jackson.

“Three years ago, our residents started missing out on business investment due to political unrest. Three years ago, we lost our reputation as a reputable provincial and federal partner and partner with local non-profits. Three years ago, our staff lost hope,” he said.

“Generally, three years ago, chaos was unleashed at city hall. I will not accept the status quo is acceptable. ... The chaos must end — and the chaos will end when I am elected mayor on Oct. 17, 2026.”

Heavy hitters on hand

O’Reilly, CEO of development company Comet Industries, was flanked by several prominent members of the Kamloops business, development and sports communities — among them Norm Daley, Henry Pejril, Brendan Shaw, Sheila Minten and Maeghan Summers.

Christian, who introduced O’Reilly at the podium, said Kamloops “desperately needs leadership” — and O’Reilly’s experience will make him the best person for the job.

Christian, who spent decades in public office and served as mayor from 2017 until 2022, worked with a newly-elected O’Reilly, and spoke to the councillor’s willingness to learn the ropes before making “valuable” suggestions.

“Somebody has to know their way around the municipal act, municipal finance, the ins and outs of the civic operation — and Mike O'Reilly is the person that brings that experience,” Christian said.

“He's articulate, and he really cares about Kamloops. So when he asked for my endorsement, I was happy to give it.”

Terry Lake, who has served as Kamloops councillor, mayor, and MLA, said O’Reilly is a “consensus builder” and a team player, stepping into a positive leadership role through a turbulent three years.

“I've watched Mike over the last eight years on city council, and I'm really confident that he's the person who can bring us out of the chaos of the last three years into a very positive future for Kamloops,” Lake said.

O'Reilly was the target of a 10-person petition aimed at removing him from office over conflict of interest allegations related to his business. But a judge tossed the petition earlier this year, saying the petitioners didn't put forward any evidence to back up their claims.

The councillor is the only one to officially announce a bid for mayor in the lead-up to the 2026 election, although Hamer-Jackson announced he intended to run again during a news conference he organized last summer to discuss "resignation consideration."

Voters will elect a new mayor and council, as well as school trustees and regional district directors, on Oct. 17, 2026.