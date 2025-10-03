Kamloops News

Commercial trucker was prohibited when caught driving wide load on Highway 97

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

A commercial trucker is out of a job after he was caught driving a wide load while prohibited on a highway outside Kamloops.

Kevin Michael Bennett, 55, was ordered to pay a fine and issued a further driving prohibition on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of driving while prohibited.

Court heard Bennett was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition on May 28, which was in effect on June 19 when a Mountie pulled over his rig on Highway 97 near Monte Creek.

“He was driving half of a premade house, and he was stopped because a police officer saw him and it looked like he was looking at his cellphone,” Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said in court.

Goulet said Bennett gave his passport to the officer for ID and admitted he was a prohibited driver.

Bennett lost his job as a result of the incident, which defence lawyer Murray Armstrong said has made things difficult for him.

“He’s worked as a truck driver for most of his career,” he said. "He focuses on wide loads.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford went along with a joint submission for a one-year driving prohibition and a $500 fine — the mandatory minimum.

“It’s a hard life lesson you’ve learned today,” she said. "I’m glad the circumstances weren’t any worse."