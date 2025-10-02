Kamloops News

Mine Creek fire south of Merritt now classified as under control: BCWS

Coq wildfire under control

Photo: BCWS The Mine Creek wildfire along the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope is now classified as under control.

A 2,900-hectare wildfire that swept across the Coquihalla Highway last month and forced the closure of the major transport route is now under control.

The BC Wildfire Service updated the status of the Mine Creek wildfire from held to under control on Thursday, meaning the fire is not projected to spread beyond its current perimeter.

In an online update, BCWS said both sides of the Coquihalla are an active work site and asks that motorists don't stop in the fire area and obey posted signage.

The wildfire agency said smoke may be visible from within the fire perimeter over the coming days, which it said is common with large wildfires and may continue until the area receives precipitation.

The fire was discovered on Sept. 1 burning in steep terrain near the Coquihalla Summit. A couple days later, fuelled by high temperatures and wind, the wildfire jumped the Coquihalla Highway, prompting a two-day closure.

Cooler temperatures and rainfall later that month assisted wildland firefighters in suppressing the blaze.

The wildfire is suspected to have been caused by lightning.