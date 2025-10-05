Kamloops News

Kamloops artists will auction off work in bid to raise funds for Big Little Science Centre

Photo: Facebook / BIG Little Science Centre

A Kamloops-based artist group will be holding an art auction and sale next month to raise money for the Big Little Science Centre.

The auction, staged by the Kamloops Artist Vortex Summer Eve of the Arts, will take place at the Delta Hotel, 540 Victoria St., on Nov. 1 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The artists said the auction will also include a fashion show, door prizes and high tea will be served at 8:30 p.m.

The works of local artists Roxi Hermsen, Isabelle Faulkner, Tilly Perry, Jenny Mavety, Kirsten Atkins and Rebecca Shepherd will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to the Big Little Science Centre.

A draw will also be held for a chance to win a piece of artwork by Kamloops-based artist Tim Francis.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Big Little Science Centre or online.