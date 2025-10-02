Kamloops News

Retired TRU professor says Goodall will go down as as one of the greats

Goodall 'broke the mold'

Photo: KTW file Jane Goodall, pictured here during an event on the campus of Thompson Rivers University in 2014, died on Wednesday. She was 91.

Albert Einstein, Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton are a few of the historical heavyweights a retired Thompson Rivers University professor believes famed primatologist and environmentalist Jane Goodall will rival in terms of her legacy.

Goodall died from natural causes on Wednesday while in California on a speaking tour. She was 91.

Shawn Thompson is a retired TRU journalism professor who spent a month observing orangutans in Borneo for his 2010 book The Intimate Ape, for which he interviewed a number of primatologists and conservationists.

He said he saw Goodall speak twice — once in Spokane, Wash., in 2013, and to a capacity crowd on TRU’s campus the following year.

“It was an incredible experience listening to her, because you're in an auditorium, you're just an insignificant person there and yet the way she had of speaking, it felt like she was speaking to you personally, on personal terms,” Thompson said.

“I see that's in her personality, that's in her character, that's who she is, and I think in the same way she was able to relate to chimpanzees and they were able to relate to her.”

Elsewhere in Canada, Goodall is being remembered as irreplaceable in her environmental work.

Goodall was propelled into fame for her work studying chimps in the early 1960s in Tanzania, where she documented the animals using tools — previously thought to be exclusive to humans — and noted their distinct personalities, as well as their emotional and social complexity.

She had no post-secondary degree when she began making scientific breakthroughs, eventually earning her Ph.D in ethology in 1966.

Thompson said that unique path contributed to her strength as a researcher.

“The training may have simply restricted her and indoctrinated her into this abstract discipline,” he said.

“It was her ability to relate to another species on the terms of that other species, and that's where the science had been failing.”

Thompson said he admired the rapport Goodall established with her chimps, so he set out to do the same when he went to Borneo.

That led him to Simon Fraser University professor and leading orangutan expert Birutė Galdikas, who alongside Goodall and Dian Fossey were championed by anthropologist Louis Leakey — he coined the three women “the Trimates.”

Thompson said Goodall “broke the mold” for researchers and opened doors for women to enter the previously male-dominated field of primatology.

“If you look at the the spirit of the time the 1960s when there was so much social change, so many social breakthroughs at that time, and so it might have been a good climate just then,” he said.

But Thompson said he thinks her contributions go far beyond primatology. He said humanity has a “tendency to think that the world begins and ends with human beings” — but Goodall could see beyond that.

“How Jane Goodall changed our perception of apes is also changing us and is good for us, because that just opens up to understanding that we need to respect life beyond what’s just human life,” he said.

Thompson believes that’s part of what made Goodall so popular, and he said he thinks it will be the cornerstone of her legacy.

"They're not really that interested in apes, but they are interested in the type of person she was and the type of person you could be if you were like her,” he said.

“I think she'll be remembered for that, somebody who changed radically the point of view of not just apes but human beings.”

Goodall earned top civilian honours from a number of countries, including Britain, France, Japan and Tanzania. She was awarded the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2025 and won the prestigious Templeton Prize in 2021.

— with files from the Canadian Press