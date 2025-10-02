Kamloops News

Merritt mayor won't take no for an answer when it comes to federal disaster funding

Wants to ask PM for cash

Photo: City of Merritt Merritt was one of British Columbia’s hardest-hit communities during the 2021 atmospheric river, with flooding destroying dozens of homes.

Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz says he hasn’t given up pressing the federal government to help fund flood mitigation efforts — and his sights are now set on the Prime Minister’s Office.

The city’s application for federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund support was denied last year on a “technicality,” Goetz said, but he told attendees at a Union of B.C. Municipalities panel discussion last week that he wasn’t taking no for an answer.

“I'll be making a direct appeal to the Prime Minister himself,” Goetz said.

“I'm going to print out the DMAF — all 650 pages in a binder about that big, 12 pounds, and I'm going to deliver it to him directly and ask for our DMAF request to be re-examined.”

It’s been nearly four years since an atmospheric river event caused the Coldwater River to rise well past predicted high-water estimates in a matter of hours, causing thousands of Merritt residents to flee their homes.

Municipal infrastructure and private homes were devastated by the floods. The City of Merritt has sought provincial and federal funding to rebuild, including constructing kilometres of new dikes intended to protect the community.

Goetz, who spoke as part of a UBCM panel on climate disasters and housing, said while the province stepped up with a total of about $153 million to help Merritt rebuild, “we have been basically abandoned by the federal government.”

“They have denied our DMAF request almost as instantly as it went in. It was over 600 pages, close to $400,000 to process it, and it went into the garbage without even looked at it, because it didn't conform,” he said. “We got a one sentence rejection, and we are still a little sore about that.”

The cities of Princeton and Abbotsford, which also saw heavy damages from the 2021 floods, were also denied federal DMAF dollars.

"Just because a minister from the federal government shows up and claps you in the back and tells you everything's going to be OK, don’t fall for it — it's not going to happen that way,” Goetz said.

The mayor told Castanet Kamloops he intends to work with Conservative MPs Frank Caputo and Dan Albas on an appointment with the Prime Minister’s Office — and while he's not holding his breath, he wants to get his message across.

Goetz said Merritt still needs to pay for the construction of protective dikes, and he’d like to see the federal government step up.

He said he’d also like to see changes to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund program, noting the money is only available when the government decides to top it up, it isn’t a recurring fund.

Two years ago, it received a $1.5 billion boost — but Goetz noted this isn’t a lot, considering a town the size of Merritt has required between $160 million and $200 million after the floods.

“It's a little unnerving that the DMAF doesn't get funded every year. It’s a concern,” Goetz said.

During last week’s panel discussion, Margot Whittington, manager of climate policy with the Insurance Bureau of Canada, said ICB is seeing increasing catastrophic loss across Canada.

She said 2024 was a record-breaking year with more than $9 billion in insured losses tallied nation-wide. This smashed the previous record of $3 billion that was set the year before, in 2023.

"From 2019 to 2024, Canada witnessed a 119 per cent increase in the number of natural catastrophe claims for personal property damage, and in that same five years, insured losses associated with repairing and replacing damaged property in Canada have increased 580 per cent,” Whittington said.

Goetz said the Merritt flood plain went from impacting 130 people to 1,275 — and most no longer have any kind of flood insurance.