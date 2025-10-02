Kamloops News

Fullest Table giving away free ticket to regulation workshop for parents, caregivers

Need help regulating kids?

Photo: Castanet Fullest Table will host a workshop called Nervous System Regulation for Parents and Caregivers on Oct. 25.

Castanet Kamloops readers have the opportunity to win a free ticket to a Fullest Table workshop about nervous system regulation.

Fullest Table will host a workshop called Nervous System Regulation for Parents and Caregivers on Oct. 25.

The event is for anyone raising, teaching or loving children while trying to stay grounded themselves.

Tickets are $86, but one lucky Castanet Kamloops reader will get in for free. For more information or to enter the contest, click here.

The contest closes Oct. 15.