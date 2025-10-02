Kamloops News
Fullest Table giving away free ticket to regulation workshop for parents, caregivers
Need help regulating kids?
Photo: Castanet
Fullest Table will host a workshop called Nervous System Regulation for Parents and Caregivers on Oct. 25.
Castanet Kamloops readers have the opportunity to win a free ticket to a Fullest Table workshop about nervous system regulation.
Fullest Table will host a workshop called Nervous System Regulation for Parents and Caregivers on Oct. 25.
The event is for anyone raising, teaching or loving children while trying to stay grounded themselves.
Tickets are $86, but one lucky Castanet Kamloops reader will get in for free. For more information or to enter the contest, click here.
The contest closes Oct. 15.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Rapper reports to prisonEntertainment - 5:26 pm
- Charged in depraved attackVancouver Island - 3:40 pm
- Arrest for bear spray attackNorth Vancouver - 3:38 pm
- Another closure on Hwy. 1Revelstoke - 3:29 pm
- Power restored for mostShuswap - 3:15 pm
Real Estate
324-1099 Sunset Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$434,900
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$434,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Phoebe Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net