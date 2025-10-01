Kamloops News
100 Mile House emergency department temporarily closing overnight
Emergency room shuttered
Photo: Contributed
The emergency room in 100 Mile House District General Hospital will be closed overnight as pf 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The 100 Mile Hospital emergency room will be closed overnight, starting on Wednesday afternoon.
The ER will be unavailable from 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday, Interior Health said in a news release.
Patients are being told to access care in Williams Lake at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in the interim.
All other services at will continue at 100 Mile House District General Hospital.
Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.
