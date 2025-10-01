Kamloops News

Drug alert issued for purple, chunky tranquilizer being sold on Kamloops streets

IH issues drug alert

Photo: Interior Health The combination of fluorofentanyl and medetomidine can lead to significant sedation and overdose symptoms may last beyond administration of naloxone, the IH alert stated.

Interior Heath has issued an alert for Kamloops after a substance being sold as down was found to contain a drug 200 times stronger than a common horse tranquilizer — and it could be resistant to naloxone.

According to the alert from IH, the substance contains medetomidine and fluorofentanyl.

Medetomidine is a non-opioid tranquilizer with effects similar to xylazine, a common veterinary tranquilizer, and can lead to complicated and long-lasting overdose symptoms. Medetomidine suppresses respiration and has potentially dangerous cardiovascular effects, the IH alert stated.

The combination of fluorofentanyl and medetomidine can lead to significant sedation and overdose symptoms may last beyond administration of naloxone, the IH alert stated.

According to IH, the substance is sold on the street under the names down, dope and fentanyl and poses a high risk of overdose, causing symptoms of dizziness, confusion, nausea, amnesia, sleepiness and nodding off for long periods of time.

The alert is in effect until Oct. 8.

IH said people using drugs should get them checked first. Drug checking locations throughout the Interior can be found online.

People using drugs should avoid using alone, be aware of increased risks of mixing drugs,, including alcohol, and carry naloxone.