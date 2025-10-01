Kamloops News

BC Transit mourns driver killed in collision with commercial fuel truck in North Kamloops

Transit driver killed in crash

UPDATE: 4:19 p.m.

A Kamloops transit driver was killed on Wednesday morning when his bus collided with a commercial fuel truck on Ord Road.

One person was killed in the collision, which took place shortly before 11 a.m. BC Transit confirmed to Castanet that the deceased was the driver of the bus.

“Our organization is devastated to learn that the transit operator succumbed to their injuries,” BC Transit said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with all parties involved and impacted by this incident — the Transdev Canada team, the family and friends of the transit operator and the commercial vehicle driver.” BC Transit said it is supporting the police investigation any way it can. UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

One person has died following a crash involving a transit bus and a fuel truck, police say.

The collision happened in the 900-block of Ord Road at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said the bus was not in service and no passengers were on board when the crash occurred.

“Ord Road remains closed as police are on scene investigating the crash, and sadly, one person is deceased,” Napier said.

The public is asked to avoid the area as an investigation continues. Kamloops Fire Rescue is also on scene to clean up fuel that was spilled in the crash.

A nearby resident who was at the scene, told Castanet Kamloops he heard the crash from his home on nearby Kimberly Crescent.

"We thought it was some sort of explosion — That's how impactful it was. Just a loud, audible, you could feel, bang," said the man, who described himself as a fellow BC Transit bus driver.

"Shortly after that we started to hear all the sirens."

Castanet has reached out to BC Transit for more information.

ORIGINAL: 11:44 a.m.

A collision involving a transit bus and a semi truck hauling fuel has shut down Ord Road in North Kamloops, police say.

According to Mounties, emergency crews were called to a stretch of Ord Road just west of the intersection with Eighth Street shortly before 11 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Police said two vehicles were involved — a transit bus and a fuel truck. As a result, Ord Road is closed between Singh Street and Eighth Street.

“We are asking people to please avoid the area as first responders are on scene investigating the cause of the crash,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.

The bus is not believed to have had any passengers on board. BC Transit's Kamloops yard is located in the 1400-block of Ord Road.

Anyone with dash cam or information about the collision can call police at 250-828-3000.