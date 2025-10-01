Kamloops News

Kamloops Mounties say no one found injured after receiving report of person struck by passing train

No one found injured

Photo: Michael Potestio Police officers could be seen beneath the Overlanders Bridge on Wednesday morning following a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.

UPDATE: 11:59 a.m.

Mounties say a search was conducted after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a train in downtown Kamloops, but first responders were unable to find anyone injured.

On Wednesday at about 8:20 a.m., Kamloops RCMP said officers were told someone had been struck by a train near Lansdowne Street and Second Avenue.

At about 9:30. a.m., police could be seen operating a drone beneath the Overlanders Bridge, while another investigator ran a police dog near the CPKC tracks. The public was asked to stay away from Mission Flats Road while the search was ongoing.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said Mission Flats Road has been reopened, but the investigation continues.

“Police Dog Services and a drone were used to locate the person struck, however, no one was located during an extensive search along the tracks," Napier said.

Frontline officers and CPKC police attended the area to look into the incident, and trains were stopped while an investigation took place.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at 8 a.m., and who has video footage or witnessed the incident, to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.

UPDATE: 9:53 a.m.

Police are using a drone and a canine to search for evidence following a report Wednesday morning of a person struck by a train not far from the Overlanders Bridge.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police could be seen operating a drone beneath the Overlanders Bridge, with three RCMP vehicles parked nearby.

Another investigator could be seen running a police dog near the CPKC tracks.

Castanet has asked CPKC for information about the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:31 a.m.

Kamloops Mounties are asking people to stay away from Mission Flats Road following a report that a pedestrian was struck by a train on Wednesday morning.

“Details related to the presence are not available for release at this time, but the public is asked to please avoid the area until officers and first responders have cleared,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.

Napier said police are in an area along the CPKC tracks off Mission Flats Road.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.