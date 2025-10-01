Kamloops News

Daily Doubles key for Kamloops' Bogetti in narrow Jeopardy win

Kamloops' Jeopardy champ

Photo: Sony Pictures Television Curtis Bogetti of Kamloops made the most of two Daily Double opportunities on Tuesday's Jeopardy en route to a narrow $1 victory. He will defend his title on Wednesday night's episode.

A Kamloops man was crowned Jeopardy champion on Tuesday night’s episode thanks to his knowledge of an 11th-century French poem.

Curtis Bogetti turned two Daily Doubles into nearly $12,000 en route to a slim victory, earning him $30,000.

His big move came early in Double Jeopardy when he uncovered his first Daily Double and used it to double his money to $17,200. The category was Olden Lit and the clue was about a medieval French poem called Song of Roland. Bogetti knew the answer was Charlemagne.

“Wow, that’s a big wager,” host Ken Jennings remarked.

Thanks largely to that cushion, Bogetti took a lead of more than $11,000 into Final Jeopardy, where the category was Destinations. The clue read: “In 2020, the Pripyat Ferris Wheel earned a cameo mention in a New York Times travel essay called ‘Why Would Anyone Want to Visit’ this place.”

He correctly answered Chernobyl with a bet of $3,401, giving him a total of $30,001 — $1 more than returning champion Zach Knecht.

Bogetti, whose anecdote on Tuesday night was about being in a punk rock Roy Orbison cover band, will defend his title on Wednesday’s episode.

Jeopardy’s 42nd season got underway last month.