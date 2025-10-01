Man who caused 2023 crash that killed TRU volleyball player will be sentenced in November
Deadly driver to learn fate
The man who caused a multi-vehicle crash that killed a member of Thompson Rivers University’s men’s volleyball team has had a new sentencing date set for early next month — nearly two years after the collision.
Colval Shaquille Abbinett, 29, pleaded guilty in June to one count of driving without due care and attention, but his sentencing has been delayed a few times since then.
Abbinett was behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram on Nov. 29, 2023, when it slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta stopped at a light on McGill Road near the TRU campus.
TRU volleyball player Owyn McInnis was killed and two of his teammates, Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse, suffered life-altering injuries.
Nov. 5 has been set for Abbinett’s sentencing in Kamloops provincial court.
The hearing has been delayed a number of times, most recently on Aug. 27, when a judge gave him one last chance to line up a lawyer — something he claims to have been attempting to do since March, when his lawyer withdrew from the case without explanation.
He previously told a judge he was having trouble hiring a lawyer due to the high profile nature of the case.
Last month, Abbinett agreed to waive a pre-sentence report in an effort to prevent further delays.
Not happy with charge
Six vehicles were involved in the November 2023 crash and 11 people were injured, seven of them sent to hospital.
Some of the families of the victims demanded a review of the charges and an upgrade to dangerous driving charges under the Criminal Code of Canada. Prosecutors have said they don’t have the evidence to pursue those charges.
The families told Castanet they met in January with B.C.'s deputy attorney general, Barbara Carmichael, who they said told them no charge upgrade would be forthcoming, but that the evidence would come out in court.
