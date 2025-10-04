Kamloops News

New hours, equipment for Thompson-Nicola Regional Library locations

Upgrades set for libraries

Photo: Castanet The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library.

New hours of operation are now in effect at the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library branches in Barriere and Clinton.

Ask of this month, the Clinton Library is open four days a week instead of three, and Barriere Library hours will better align with patron usage, Melissa Lowenberg, manager of community libraries and engagement for the TNRL, said in a press release.

Both changes are cost-neutral and come after analyzing library use patterns and reviewing survey responses collected from patrons in the spring.

The new hours are listed at the bottom of this story.

Upgrades are coming

The TNRD board of directors will reallocate $20,712 to pay for a new furnace and heat pump for the Barriere Library. Money is being moved from the branch's radon mitigation project, which came in under budget.

The current Barriere Library was built in 2004, and the furnace and air conditioning unit are original to the building.

The furnace will be replaced and the AC unit will be upgraded to a heat pump, which the TNRD said will improve energy efficiency for the building.

The board also recently approved reallocating $18,000 to pay for new video conferencing and presentation equipment to be used at the Kamloops and North Kamloops Libraries.

The new equipment will benefit both libraries by allowing members of the public who have booked meeting rooms to make digital presentations and participate in video conferencing, and will also support staff training and library programming, a press release from the TNRD stated.

New TNRL branch hours

Barriere

Monday - Closed

Tuesday - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday - 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

Clinton

Monday - Closed

Tuesday - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday - Closed

Saturday - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

To see hours for all TNRL branches, click here.