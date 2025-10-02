Kamloops News

TNRD votes to move ahead with preliminary work on $11M Savona water treatment plant that hinges on grant

Work begins on $11M plant

Photo: Contributed TNRD boardroom in Kamloops.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is moving forward with preliminary work on a proposed $11-million water treatment plant in Savona, the construction of which is still dependant on grant funding.

At its last regular meeting, the board of directors approved spending up to $100,000 from the Canada Community Building Fund for preliminary works related to construction of the proposed water treatment plant.

The grant funds will cover the costs of engineering and archaeological work.

The proposed Savona Water Treatment Plant aims to address longstanding water quality concerns for the Savona Community Water System, caused by elevated turbidity in the source water from Kamloops Lake.

The proposed plant would serve approximately 650 residents and incorporate membrane filtration and infrastructure upgrades to meet Interior Health drinking water standards.

The TNRD has applied for a grant worth $7 million from the province’s Strategic Priorities Fund, which would fund the majority of the project’s costs.

An answer on whether the grant application is approved is expected sometime next year.

The total estimated project cost is currently $11 million, and if the $7-million dollar grant is successful the TNRD plans to pay the remainder with additional grant funding.