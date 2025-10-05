TNRD will use grant funding for new water truck for Pritchard Fire Department
New fire truck for Pritchard
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors has approved allocating $125,000 from the Canada Community Building Fund to help purchase a replacement water tender truck for the Pritchard Fire Department.
The department’s current tender is 37 years old, scheduled to be replaced as part of the 2025 capital plan to the tune of $275,000 — with $150,000 coming from capital reserve and $125,000 from the grant allocation, a TNRD staff report stated.
Once replaced, the older tender will be taken out of front-line service.
The Canada Community Building Fund's Community Works Fund is designed to help communities build and revitalize public infrastructure that supports national objectives of productivity and economic growth, a clean environment and strong communities.
