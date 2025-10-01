Kamloops News

'Reconciliation can't be symbolic'; Orange Shirt Day event at Tk'emlups arbour an opportunity to learn, remember

Band marks solemn holiday

Tuesday at the Tk’emlups pow wow arbour was an opportunity to learn, remember and reflect for those in attendance to mark the fifth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Attendees told Castanet they felt the holiday is important to remember and recognize the impact the Canadian residential school system had on Indigenous people.

Russ Mirasty is a residential school survivor from Saskatchewan who said he’s attended many truth and reconciliation events over the last five years. He said he was travelling through the area and arrived at the arbour in search of an event to attend for the holiday.

“At the end of the day, really it’s about remembering the children, especially the ones that didn’t make it home,” he said.

“We get the same feeling here that we do back home in terms of that coming together and acknowledging that, and making sure that we don’t forget.”

Mirasty said part of the reconciliation journey is fostering understanding, and the event is one way people can achieve that.

“In this case, obviously understanding Indigenous people and the harms that government policies brought upon Indigenous people,” he said.

“I think people that don’t know that, or are removed from that or detached from that, would benefit from coming here and seeing and listening and hearing some of the stories.”

Kristi Rintoul said she wanted to bring her children to Tuesday’s event to spend time listening, reflecting and soaking in the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc culture.

“Also spending time talking about what happened here with my children, and really acknowledging how fortunate we are to be able to live in this space,” she said.

Amy Baskin said she felt it was personally important for her to participate in and attend the event.

“[I’m] profoundly connected to my responsibility as an English, Irish, Scottish settler to show up and do the work and actively engage in relationship building,” Baskin said.

“We don’t get to have reconciliation without truth, and that truth is a hard truth. It’s not a truth I’m proud of, it’s not a truth that I fell good about as a Canadian, but it’s a critical truth.”

Katie Smith said she wanted to show support and solidarity with Secwepmc people.

“As non-Indigenous people, we need to know and feel what they’ve been through and what our ancestors did,” Smith said. “It’s important for us to stand with and support them.”

Tk’emlúps Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir told the crowd Tuesday morning that National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a day a day for reflection, but also a call "to remember, to heal, but also to hope."

She said reconciliation was about "resetting" to a time before the effects of colonization, facing the past and building a different future.

"To our elders, our survivors, you are at the heart of this reset, and your teachings ground us, and your resilience also lights that path moving forward," Casimir siad.

"To our allies, I have shared and echo that reconciliation cannot be symbolic. It must transform systems, education, health, justice, land governance, so they reflect indigenous rights and indigenous worldviews.""

The enactment of a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was among 94 calls to action put forward by Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015.

But Sept. 30 was only made a national holiday after what are believed to be hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered by Tk'emlups officials during a ground-penetrating radar survey of the grounds of the former residential school in the spring of 2021.

Hundreds more potential grave sites were found near residential schools across Canada in the months that followed.