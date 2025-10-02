Kamloops News

Man charged in 2023 Brocklehurst shooting death will soon pick judge or jury

Accused killer in court

Photo: Castanet Austin Alexander Neil Eyres was officially charged with second degree murder Wednesday for a homicide two years ago at a home on Valhalla Drive.

A Kamloops man accused of shooting a woman in the head two years ago is due back in court next month.

Austin Alexander Neil Eyres, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Chaneill Satow, who died after she was shot inside a Brocklehurst townhouse.

Police were called to a home on Valhalla Drive just after 6 p.m. on May 21, 2023, for a report of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Satow was taken to hospital, where she died a few days later.

The home where Satow was shot is known well to Kamloops Mounties.

Eyres was charged earlier this year. Court records show he is expected to return to court on Nov. 24 to elect his mode of trial — judge and jury or judge alone.