Hundreds attend Tk’emlups powwow arbour to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Crowds at Tk'emlups arbour

Photo: Josh Dawson Attendees assembled in the bleachers on Tuesday morning at the Tk'emlups powwow arbour to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Hundreds of people are gathering Tuesday at the Tk’emlups powwow arbour to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The event is hosted by the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc band and the City of Kamloops and includes cultural learning activities, performances, workshops, vendors and food.

The morning saw speeches delivered by dignitaries, including Tk’emlúps Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir, Kamloops deputy mayor Kelly Hall, MP Frank Caputo and MLAs Peter Milobar and Ward Stamer.

“Reconciliation, we know it's not about apologies, it's about resetting. Not from where colonization has left us, but from before colonization imposed its systems,” Casimir told the crowd.

“A reset is not about forgetting the past, it is about facing it fully and building a different future — one that is rooted in justice, reciprocity and respect.”

Orange Shirt Day founder Phyllis Webstad was also in attendance. She recounted how she was able to share her story when the Truth and Reconciliation Commission came to Williams Lake in 2013.

“Thank you everybody for being here to honour residential school survivors and their families and to remember those that never made it home,” she said.

The enactment of a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was among 94 calls to action put forward by Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015.

But Sept. 30 was only made a national holiday after what are believed to be hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered by Tk'emlups officials during a ground-penetrating radar survey of the grounds of the former residential school in the spring of 2021.