Hurlbert making immediate impact with Blazers after rule change rattles junior hockey landscape

Photo: Brian Johnson/Kamloops Blazers American forward JP Hurlbert, on the ice last weekend at Sandman Centre, signed with the Kamloops Blazers a few days before training camp got underway in August.

So far so good for the Kamloops Blazers in this new era of junior hockey, where teams and top players have more options than ever now that a longstanding NCAA ban has been lifted.

In future seasons, it will be interesting to see how much elite talent flows south from teams like the Blazers to major U.S. college programs. But for now, the poster boy for the rule change is lighting it up on Mark Recchi Way.

Talented Texan centreman JP Hurlbert has taken the WHL by storm. Three games in, he's tied for the league lead in points and garnering national attention as a 2026 NHL Draft prospect.

The Blazers drafted Hurlbert in 2023, but his stated intention to play for the University of Michigan Wolverines meant he was not likely to ever hit the ice at Sandman Centre. That changed over the summer, when new rules took effect allowing players to move freely for the first time between the NCAA and major-junior hockey leagues like the WHL.

In August, a few days before training camp got underway, Hurlbert signed with the Blazers.

“JP is an example of the caliber of player that would have been extremely hard and rare to get to come here,” said Tim O’Donovan, assistant general manager for the Blazers.

"Normally he would have stayed with the national program in the States and gone off to college — but once we became a realistic option when his season ended, he looked into the idea of playing here some more. I think our league is one of the top junior leagues in the world, where he can be exposed to NHL scouts, play regularly with and against players drafted by NHL teams, and he still has NCAA eligibility at the end of this. We feel lucky that he’s here with us.”

Last season, Hurlbert was the leading scorer with the U.S. National Development Team, where the top junior-age hockey players in the U.S. typically end up. The program has cranked out such NHL superstars as Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, Patrick Kane and Jack Eichel, to name a few.

‘Best fit’ for Hurlbert

O’Donovan said the rule change presents new opportunities for clubs like the Blazers.

“I think, overall, it will be really good for our players and a net win for the CHL,” he said.

“That change has now exposed us to lots of types of players that often we wouldn't have been able to recruit before. There are a lot of American players that go down the path of the NCAA and are familiar with what those schools have to offer and would be less familiar with our program. But now we have the ability to recruit and bring in some really good players, like JP.”

Landing Hurlbert was a coup for the Blazers. His father and grandfather suited up for the University of Michigan and he grew up idolizing the Wolverines. It’s still on the table, but he thought spending at least one season in Kamloops would put him in the best position to one day play in the NHL.

“I didn’t know much about Kamloops or the WHL before they drafted me,” the 17-year-old from Allen, Tex., told Castanet.

"I had always dreamed of playing for the maize and blue with the end goal to play in the NHL. I spent a lot of time chatting with my parents, my agent and my friends after last season and we talked about all the options available. By the end of the day, it was clear to us that Kamloops was the best fit moving forward."

Since stepping foot in the Tournament Capital, Hurlbert hasn’t stopped scoring. He's paced the Blazers to a 3-0 start, and his nine points have him tied for the league lead.

How long Hurlbert stays is yet to be determined. He could opt to stay for a couple of seasons before jumping to the professional ranks, or he could follow his family’s footsteps to Ann Arbour, Mich.

“We’re all adapting to this new world,” O’Donovan said.

"We just want to do our best to get good players, get them signed and move them into pro hockey. Our biggest focus is giving the players the best possible experience while they are here with us. We think this is a great place to develop and we have an entire staff that cares about the players and wants the best for them.”

Top players have options

Hurlbert’s Kamloops linemate, Nathan Behm, made news earlier this summer when he announced his commitment to the Arizona State University Sun Devils for the 2026-27 season.

Behm was drafted 13th overall by the Blazers in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, and he has since worked to turn himself into one of the team's biggest offensive threats — evidenced in his off-balance game-winning goal on Friday against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The NHL came calling last summer, when the Chicago Blackhawks drafted Behm in the third round.

“Growing up in Western Canada, my focus was pretty much on the WHL — then AHL and NHL,” the Calgary product told Castanet.

"I had never really thought about the NCAA until the rule change last year. I wasn’t too familiar with the NCAA, didn’t watch much of their games, but then I did a little research after the rule change, visited [ASU’s] campus and team this summer and I thought that playing against older, bigger, stronger and faster guys next year would be the best decision for me.”

Behm said the Blackhawks were on board with that decision. But it will leave a big hole in the Blazers’ lineup.

“We know Nathan is really talented and we knew he was going to have options,” O’Donovan said.

"Nothing he has decided has changed anything for us this year. We plan on focusing on developing him to have a strong season this year, surround him with good players, go on a run and then we deal with next year next year.”

‘Both sides can win'

One of the major draws the NCAA has to offer WHL players is older competition. U.S. college programs are not bound by the same age restrictions as major-junior hockey.

In Tempe, where Behm plans to be next year, 17 of the 28 players on the Sun Devils’ roster would be too old to suit up in the WHL.

Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato predicted the rule change will make junior hockey “younger in the future."

“I think it’s exciting for the CHL and the NCAA,” he said. "I think it’s a win-win for everybody, and you either adapt or die. If you want to fight this or make excuses, I think that’s crazy. I think both sides can win at this.”

Not only has the rule change made the Blazers more attractive to a slice of previously unreachable Americans, it could also help recruit Canadian players committed to play at the NCAA level.

Enter Cooper Moore and Josh Evaschesen — two 19 year olds who spent last season playing at the Junior A level. Moore is committed to play next season with Augustana University in South Dakota, while Evaschesen is uncommitted but exploring his NCAA options.

Both are now eating up key minutes for the Blazers.

Evaschesen said he grew up wanting to play in the WHL but chose the U.S. college route because he thought it would give him a better opportunity.

"But then after they changed that rule, it allowed me to chase the dream of playing in the league that I always wanted to, while I try to find a spot in the States one day,” he said.

O’Donovan said WHL clubs suddenly have a much deeper talent pool from which to draw.

“We added a few players from the Junior A level who weren’t ready to play in this league at 16 or 17,” he said.

"In the past, maybe they would have stayed at the Junior A level to go the NCAA path, but now we can bring them in once they’re a little older to help our team and develop into the best player possible."

Moore said it’s the best of both worlds.

"I get the chance to play in the league I always wanted to while knowing I have a school to go to either next year or the year after — whenever I am ready,” he said.

Back this weekend

The Blazers are back in action on Friday in Kent, Wash., where they will put their unblemished record on the line against the Thunderbirds.

Their next home game will be Saturday, when the Portland Winterhawks visit Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 6 p.m.