Kamloops councillors say city well-positioned to receive military funding as feds will unlock billions

Photo: Castanet (From left) Cpl. Allen Godin, Madyx LeBlanc, Izabelle LaBlanc and Jeremy LeBlanc at a Rocky Mountain Rangers open house earlier this year.

A city councillor says he believes Kamloops could benefit from billions of dollars in military funding the federal government plans to spend over the next 10 years.

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s jobs minister, said last week the province would be joining federal efforts to develop a strategy around “national defence and sovereignty.” Canada’s new military commitments will mean $9 billion in additional spending this year — with spending increasing to five percent of Canada’s GDP by 2035.

Coun. Bill Sarai, president of the Kamloops Airport Authority Society, said he thinks the city is well positioned to get a cut of this funding.

“We could be a key factor in the B.C. Interior,” Sarai said.

Sarai said he will join Coun. Stephen Karpuk and Coun. Katie Neustaeter, also members of the Kamloops Airport Authority Society and board of directors, to meet with Thompson Rivers University, TteS and federal government representatives to understand more about the military spending strategy and how the Tournament Capital can fit in with these plans.

The councillor said Kamloops is in the right place to become a military stopover for fuelling or maintenance, or the city could house a permanent base between Cold Lake, Alta., and Comox, B.C.

He noted Kamloops is at the intersection of several highways and rail lines — “a national defence priority” — while also being able to offer plenty of developable land at its airport, including sites with direct runway access.

A Kamloops-based company specializing in airplane engines has already expressed interest in being a training hub for mechanics, potentially in partnership with Thompson Rivers University.

Meanwhile, the city has a long-standing relationship with the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 419 Moose Squadron, and is the home of the Rocky Mountain Rangers, a primary reserve infantry regiment with the Canadian Armed Forces.

Coun. Margot Middleton, who led a meeting with Kahlon during last week’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria, said council discussed airport and training opportunities that could be unlocked.

“With a lot of the federal spending on defence, on aviation, a lot of those things coming through, we’re well positioned in Kamloops to be a part of that,” Middleton said.