Guilty pleas entered by Kamloops woman who posed as nurse practitioner while operating bogus botox clinic

A woman who posed as a nurse practitioner while illegally providing lip filler and botox injection services out of her Kamloops home has pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and assault causing bodily harm.

Jessica Earthy, 45, pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday to both counts.

On Aug. 16, 2022, Kamloops Mounties executed a search warrant at Earthy’s house, during which time they seized client consent forms and treatment notes for 21 patients, vials labelled botox, injectable lidocaine and hypodermic needles, as well as business cards and a name tag bearing the title “nurse practitioner.”

“Ms. Earthy represented herself to clientele as being a nurse practitioner, including having business cards labelled Jessica Earthy, nurse practitioner,” reads an agreed statement of facts filed in court on Monday.

Earthy, who has training as a care aide, began operating a business called Red Square Medical Aesthetics in February of 2022. She said she received about 50 hours of training from a doctor based in the Lower Mainland, who told her what to do and provided bogus certificates to hang in her office.

Red Square Medical Aesthetics stopped taking clients in the summer of 2022, as police were investigating.

Earthy did not deny what she was doing when Mounties asked.

“I was not trying to hurt anyone, and I definitely wasn’t trying to hurt anyone intentionally,” she said during an Aug. 17 interview with police. "But I understand what the law looks like with that, too — I understand both sides of that.”

The agreed statement of facts detailed four victims who saw Earthy in the weeks before her business shut down. Each of them saw her for injections, and each of them had to go to a legitimate clinic to have Earthy’s work fixed.

Lawyers will return to court on Jan. 19 to set a date for Earthy’s sentencing. She is not in custody.