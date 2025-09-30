Kamloops News

Two fires in city limits found to be human caused, Kamloops residents reminded to use caution

Fires were human caused

Photo: Josh Dawson Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called to a fire between Juniper Ridge homes and a city dump just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Firefighters are reminding Kamloops residents to be diligent after two landscape fires in city limits were found to have been sparked by human activity amid extremely dry conditions.

KFR fire and life safety educator Josh Cowen said crews responded just after 1 p.m. on Sunday to an interface fire located in a gully between a dump on Owl Road and homes in Juniper Ridge.

He said crews determined the fire was burning between rank two and three, meaning a low vigour surface fire and a moderately vigorous surface fire.

“That’s a fairly aggressive fire for this time of year," he said. "It was into the canopies of the pines."

He said crews set up a forestry line and dug a guard around the blaze, managing to get a handle on the fire in short order.

“They were there for a while, and they set up a watch on it just to check for hot spots,” he said.

KFR crews again responded to a fire just hours later, around 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning, that was burning upslope from Guerin Creek near the intersection of Victoria Street West and Mission Flats Road. The fire was estimated to be about 200 feet by 200 feet in size.

He said some firefighters were directed to respond to Chaparral Place, and crews quickly attacked from both the north and south sides.

“We were really fortunate that the incident commander did a fantastic job and directed crews to Chaparral Place, because the fire was moving quickly towards those homes,” Cowen said.

He said crews had the fire extinguished in about 20 minutes.

Both fires human caused

He said KFR couldn’t determine the Juniper Ridge fire was “anything other than human-caused” and discarded trash and cigarettes were in the area.

A lighter and “discarded smoking material” were found to be the cause of the Guerin Creek blaze.

Cowen said RCMP aren’t investigating either of the fires.

“We don’t see that they’re connected at all, but honestly it is so dry out there still that one little spark, one mistake can lead to a fire like this,” he said.

“That’s why people have to be smart about what they’re doing in the woods, whether it’s kids playing with matches or people discarding their cigarettes or someone using a chainsaw in the woods — you just have to be aware.”

While the BC Wildfire Service’s campfire ban for the Kamloops Fire Centre was lifted Monday, Cowen reminded Kamloops residents that fires are still prohibited within city limits.

Prohibitions on Category 2 and 3 fires are still in place in the Kamloops Fire Centre as well.

“We’re just lucky that we have, obviously, a fire department that can get to these incidents quick, that they’re highly trained and that they’re doing a great job to keep the community safe,” Cowen said.