BC Housing, CMHA Kamloops establishing supportive housing project on McGill Road

Photo: Kristen Holliday This property will be the site of a 55-bed supportive housing facility, BC Housing announced on Monday, Sept. 29.

BC Housing has announced a new modular project that will provide supportive homes for vulnerable people in Kamloops.

The 55-unit housing project will be located on a City of Kamloops-owned site at 1453 McGill Rd., just south of Truck Chilling Park. It will be operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops.

“Housing is the foundation for wellness, and this new site at McGill Road represents a critical step toward building a healthier, more compassionate Kamloops,” said Alfred Achoba, CMHA Kamloops executive director, in a statement.

“Together with BC Housing, the city and our community partners, we are creating not just housing, including dedicated couples units, but a pathway to belonging, recovery and hope for people who have too often been left behind.”

The on-site work is scheduled to start later this year, with an opening date eyed for 2026.

The housing project will include six units for couples, a shared dining area, an outdoor gathering space, kitchen, shower, washroom and laundry facilities.

A letter provided to neighbours located next to the project site states the facility will be staffed 24/7, and will provide daily meals, skills training, overdose prevention and harm reduction, and connections to support groups and health resources.

There won’t be walk-in services, with these supports only available for the temporary housing residents.

The letter states BC Housing and CMHA Kamloops will assess potential residents and offer housing to people based on their individual needs and the supports available.

“This process helps ensure residents are set up for success and more likely to remain housed,” it reads.

Residents sign housing agreements and pay subsidized rent, and must be willing to work towards long-term housing and wellness goals.

The letter states residents won’t be denied access to housing if they use substances.

“After a person can access a warm bed, washrooms and meals, they are in a much better position to improve their well-being, including accessing health care and substance use treatments,” the letter reads.

According to CMHA Kamloops, the project will be operated similar to its supportive housing facility near the Halston Bridge — the 41-bed Moira House.

A community open house is set for Monday, Oct. 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham Kamloops, located at 555 West Columbia St.

Residents are invited to attend the open-house event, where they can speak one on one with project representatives. Organizers noted there won’t be a formal presentation or a public question and answer session.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to register in advance..