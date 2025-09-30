Kamloops News

Tk'emlups te Secwepemc, City of Kamloops join forces to host event to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Photo: Castanet FILE - Elder Freda Jules leads a group of drummers at Tk'emlups te Secwepemc's 2024 ceremony to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and the City of Kamloops are teaming up on Tuesday to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The community is invited to the Tk’emlups powwow arbour, 345 Powwow Tr., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to celebrate Secwepemc culture.

"Through a series of engaging activities, you will have the chance to immerse yourself in this vibrant and resilient culture,” organizers said on the event website.

"The National Day For Truth and Reconciliation event also promises a feast for the senses, with the sounds of traditional singing and dancing filling the air. Witness the grace and energy of Secwepemc performers as they share their cultural heritage, and be transported to a realm where the past and present seamlessly intertwine."

Some bus rides will be free in Kamloops on Tuesday to help attendees get to the event. The city said Route 18, which goes to the reserve, will be free all day.

The enactment of a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was among 94 calls to action put forward by Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015.

But Sept. 30 was only made a national holiday after what are believed to be hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered by Tk'emlups officials during a ground-penetrating radar survey of the grounds of the former residential school in the spring of 2021.

Hundreds more potential grave sites were found near residential schools across Canada in the months that followed.