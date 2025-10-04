Kamloops News

Young Kamloops athlete identified as potential Olympics prospect for Canada

Chasing Olympic dreams

Photo: RBC training ground Harris Hunter in RBC training ground

A Kamloops athlete has been identified as a top prospect to compete for Canada at the Olympic Games.

Harris Hunter, 18, has been selected as a finalist in a cross-Canada Olympic RBC Training Ground talent search.

Hunter was among 2,500 young athletes who participated in a local qualifier earlier this year. He will be in Vancouver on Nov. 1 to compete among the Top 100, with 35 moving on from there to receive funding — and hopefully an accelerated path to the podium.

“I think the RBC program is a great opportunity,” Hunter told Castanet. "Lots of athletes have done it before me, and they found success through that. When I found out that I was very proud."

Hunter trains and competes with the Kamloops Canoe and Kayak Club, and the national team coaches like what they see.

“Harris has made strong strides in his on-water performance, but just as importantly, he contributes to a culture of unity and excellence within the team, “said Emily MacKeigan, a senior coach with Canoe Kayak Canada.

“Harris competed at the 2024 Olympic Hopes, and we are excited for him to have this RBC Training Ground opportunity and to continue supporting his growth and development in the seasons ahead.”

RBC training ground is a nationwide effort to scout and fund future Canadian Olympians. So far, 21 participants have competed for Canada at three Olympic Games, collecting a total of 14 medals.