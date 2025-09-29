Kamloops News

All-Indigenous cast to lead Western Canada Theatre's first production of 50th season

Photo: WCT Women of the Fur Trade will run from Oct. 9 to 19 at the Sagebrush Theatre.

Western Canada Theatre is kicking off its 50th anniversary season with what it calls “one of the hottest plays in Canada.”

Women of the Fur Trade is set in a 19th-century fur trade fort. Three women talk politics, love and rebellion while trading witticisms and barbs while mixing in modern references, according to WCT.

“Frances Končan’s play is a wildly irreverent, satirical re-telling of a controversial piece of the shared history between Canadian settlers and the original people of this land,” said new WCT artistic director Kelli Fox in a press release.

“It’s fresh, frank, and very funny. I promise you, you’ve never heard Canadian history told like this before.”

The play got its start at the Toronto Fringe festival in 2018 and has had “astoundingly” successful runs in Toronto and Ottawa, according to WCT.

The theatre company said the play by Anishinaabe playwright Frances Končan was an apt pick to start its 50th season, noting its tradition of exploring local and Indigenous stories, alongside classics and big musical productions.

WCT’s production features an all-Indigenous cast, including Kelsey Kanatan Wavey, Cheri Maracle and Columpa Bobb as the three leads, and is directed by Capilano University instructor of Indigenous film studies Renae Morriseau.

WCT said it partnered with Vancouver-based Touchstone Theatre to create the production. The show is currently running at UBC before it heads to Kamloops.

Women of the Fur Trade will run from Oct. 9 to Oct. 19 at the Sagebrush Theatre.

