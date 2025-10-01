Kamloops-based company wins national award for capture carbon
Recognized for innovation
A Kamloops company has won a national award for innovative technology in carbon capture.
Progressive Planet was recognized at the Carbon Capture Canada Awards last week in Edmonton with the Innovation in CCUS Technology Award, which honours disruptive tech dealing with emissions reduction, economics, scheduling or quality.
“This award reflects the dedication of our team to creating innovative, scalable technologies that help build a cleaner, more sustainable future from right here in Kamloops,” said Stephen Harpour, CEO of Progressive Planet.
To be considered for the awards, products must be in use in the field.
The award-winning technology is called PozGlass, a groundbreaking product that sequesters carbon in cement, reducing the carbon footprint of building materials.
